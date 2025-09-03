This past August 5th, 2025, the Department of Health and Human Services, through Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced the cancellation of 22 mRNA vaccine development contracts worth approximately $500 million.

What does this mean?

HHS, through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or BARDA, ordered a wind-down in the development of mRNA vaccine activities and included the cancellation of contracts and solicitations. BARDA terminated 22 mRNA vaccine development investments worth up to $500 million. Sec. Kennedy cited that “data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.” Sec. Kennedy adds that they will be shifting the funding to safer and broader vaccine programs.

Additionally, HHS requested the Global Health Investment Corporation, or GHIC, which is a non-profit entity that funds health research and development through the venture capital arm of BARDA, managed by HHS, to cancel all mRNA-based equity investments and all mRNA development contracts. This, however, excludes some existing final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus, Amplitude), which will be allowed to remain.

Sec. Kennedy said the following in an HHS press release: “We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted”.

This effectively ends all development of mRNA technologies for the treatment and prevention of upper respiratory diseases.

This cancellation includes:

Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

De-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations, including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.

Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, HDT Bio, and Moderna/UTMB.

I had the pleasure of speaking about this to Jack Posobiec on his show Human Events this past Wednesday, August 19th, who I met in Warsaw, Poland, during President Karol Nawrocki’s inauguration earlier this month.

I opened the interview by mentioning to Jack that this announcement by HHS is “bad news for a few, but great news for the rest of the world”.

What occurred this past August 5th is the culmination of years of hard work from activists, who spoke out from Day One of the rollout of the toxic injectable products of experimentation, so-called “vaccines”. Some even before that, myself included in that list.

At this point, their endgame from the beginning was clear; the only purpose of the COVID hysteria was mass vaccination. As I have mentioned repeatedly, the media, academia, and world governments created hysteria surrounding the supposed “severity” of SARS-CoV-2 to promote lockdowns worldwide and eventually scare people into getting the jab.

Unfortunately, regarding mRNA, the damage is already done. Approximately 5.5 billion people around the globe have taken at least one dose of the toxic injectable products (COVID-19 vaccine). The effects of which we are already seeing on a massive scale. I mentioned to Jack the increased rates of pericarditis, myocarditis, autoimmune disease, turbo cancers, and more that we are seeing.

Therefore, with the permanent suspension of mRNA technology development projects, it can be argued that the COVID Operation is officially over. Unfortunately, this does not mean that its effects will cede; we may only be seeing the beginning of this health catastrophe.

What’s next?

First and foremost, I applaud Sec. Kennedy and his team at HHS for taking probably the most important step towards making America Healthy Again in his tenure so far. Something that stuck out to me in the press release was what Sec. Kennedy mentions to be the chief reason for the cancellation. He mentions that they “…reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted…”. This is exactly what I said from the beginning: government officials from around the world should have brought in experts from the start. Not the pseudoscientists who reject fundamental truths about medicine and suppress alternative thought, but true frontline doctors. Those who treat patients regularly and aren’t scared to go against the grain.

The difference with this administration is that they were willing to listen to the experts, to review the science objectively, which led them to make this transformative decision.

Sec. Kennedy correctly mentions that “data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections.” I would add that not only do they fail to protect effectively, but they do far more harm than SARS-CoV-2 is or ever was capable of doing. NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya emphasizes that mRNA has “failed a crucial test: earning public trust.”

These statements reflect a dramatic shift in federal vaccine strategy—away from mRNA and toward platforms like whole-virus vaccines and protein-based technologies.

Although some may argue that the timing of this decision is far overdue, I think it demonstrates a willingness from those at HHS to correct course and make good on the promise of MAHA.

These are only some of the actions taken by the Health Czar and the health administration in the way of MAHA. For example, earlier this year, Secretary Kennedy, speaking at an event in North Carolina, announced his intention to instruct medical schools to integrate a nutritional teaching program or potentially lose federal funding. This kind of transformative decision-making is what will ensure the lasting effects of the MAHA movement, a great example of “Biopolitiks”.

This is something that I have called for many times. In a previous publication called “The Flatline,” I dove into the reasons behind the flattening of the life expectancy curve over the last 30 years. Within the resolution, I write about how one of the key determinants in reversing this trend will be to do a critical review of medical formation and education. Within this critical review, I mention how it is necessary to integrate nutrition into medical school curricula.

Sec. Kennedy is standing firm on the issue of vaccine policy. So much so that this past Thursday, August 28th, HHS moved to fire CDC director, Susan Monarez, over an alleged vaccine policy standoff. The now former Director, Susan Monarez, mentioned that she was given “unscientific, reckless directives”. Not only did Director Monarez depart from the agency, but other top officials resigned due to Kennedy’s overhaul of federal vaccine policy.

This has caused major global headlines. Even President Trump, in a Truth Social post over the Labor Day weekend, called out drug companies for their failure to demonstrate to the public the effectiveness of their remedies during the COVID operation. Following the dispute at CDC, President Trump called for pharmaceutical companies to “justify the success of their various COVID drugs.” The President is now demanding full transparency for their COVID-era actions, eliciting supportive responses from many in the medical community.

Former CDC Directors slammed Secretary Kennedy in a New York Times Op-Ed, claiming that Kennedy is endangering the health of Americans. This is yet another example of bad news for a few, but great news for the world. Secretary Kennedy is unapologetically fulfilling campaign promises, draining the swamp of the Health Deep State in Washington. These first five months of Sec. Kennedy’s tenure has been tumultuous. I compare it to President Trump’s first term. To try to reform institutions that have such deeply rooted establishments is a daunting task, which I believe they are doing masterfully.

The departure of these individuals from CDC will allow Secretary Kennedy to fill those positions with professionals he believes align with the MAHA agenda. I believe the President and his team at HHS have a momentous opportunity to truly reform these institutions and have a lasting impact on America’s public health.

These announcements by HHS mark a defining moment in the post-COVID Operation era. We are stepping into a new era in global public health policy—the era of Biopolitiks. Secretary Kennedy has opened the door for the world to follow in American footsteps. To turn the page of the global sickcare system and begin to reverse the tendency of the chronic health epidemic.

