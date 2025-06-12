The measles outbreak earlier this year in the United States and now other parts of the world has revived the debates and conversations surrounding the management and prevention of infectious diseases, particularly in children. However, a much deeper conversation lies beneath these debates. That is how we view therapeutics and prevention through the lens of the most vital aspect of human health: food intake.

The truth is that we have been lied to. I recently wrote about the chronic obesity epidemic in children throughout the developed world, and this ties in perfectly to that conversation.

Various problems exist in our relationship with food. School lunches for example, which in many cases are the most important source of nutrition for children, are filled with Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs). Although the general population understands that these foods are harmful, pseudoscience surrounding this topic has infiltrated the scientific journals, eventually reaching clinical and standardized nutritional standards.

Something we fail to prioritize in modern medicine is the value of food and its medicinal properties. This isn’t a new concept; this idea has been fundamental to the practice of medicine since its inception.

Hippocrates famously said: “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food”.

Food Groups

One of the most widely recognized standards in the world of nutrition is the classification of major food groups. The first nutritional guidelines established by the USDA date back to the mid-1890s. Authored originally by Dr. Atwater, known for his studies on human nutrition and metabolism, his nutrition literature laid the groundwork for what would be modern nutritional education by USDA.

It wasn’t until World War Two however that the food groups were officially coined. USDA established the “Basic 7”.

In the 1950s, the “Basic 7” was modified into the “Basic 4”. This guide condensed the essentials to the Milk, Meat, Vegetable/Fruit, and Bread/Cereal groups. Throughout most of the 20th century, this guidance prevailed. It became a standard part of education in the United States, additionally setting the example for nutrition education in the rest of the Western world.

Throughout the years, many different variations of these guidelines have been introduced. Most recently, in 2011, USDA introduced a visual guide to healthy nutrition called “MyPlate”. This guide contains five major groups: Fruits, Vegetables, Protein, Grains, and Dairy.

These standardized guidelines have been widely criticized, citing their oversimplified approach. Not only do they provide a rigid, standardized approach, but as is the case with many large sectors of society, lobbying has influenced the way the guidelines are shaped, omitting key dietary and component-specific information.

This system hasn’t worked. Obesity rates are at their highest points ever recorded, not only in the United States but globally. The oversimplification of nutrition education is essentially where the problem lies. A rigid monofaceted approach is what has been promoted for over 100 years, clearly resulting in failure. Rather than taking a holistic approach and identifying root causes, authorities on this issue have repeatedly failed to instill comprehensive nutritional education in institutions such as medical schools.

Food Properties

Foods have different properties that translate into specific health benefits.

One of the most important components found in foods, and which has the most visible health benefits, are vitamins. These are organic compounds that play vital roles in an organism’s metabolism, most commonly obtained through diet. Isolated, through small amounts, these properties are essential for the functionality of the human body.

Casimir Funk, credited with coining the term “vitamin”. ( Credit )

A milestone in the history of nutrition science and education was the discovery of these individual vitamins. In the decades of the 1920s and 30s, scientists such as Casimir Funk isolated these food properties by using solvents and purification methods such as crystallization. This discovery allowed for the science of nutrition to be far more precise, expanding modern medical understanding to define these properties as organic compounds that serve essential functions within the human body. With the ability to pinpoint these compounds, it became much easier to prevent and treat specific diseases far more precisely. Today, modern scientific consensus recognizes 13 vitamins.

Building on this foundation, researchers have begun to explore even more intricate relationships within the body—one of the most compelling being the Gut-Brain Connection, a fascinating and complex relationship between the digestive system and the central nervous system. It’s a bidirectional communication ecosystem, your brain influences your gut, and your gut influences your brain. The Enteric Nervous System (ENS) – often called the "second brain,” consists of over 100 million nerve cells lining your gastrointestinal tract. It controls digestion, nutrient absorption, and gut motility.

The Vagus Nerve, as another example, is a major nerve that acts as a direct communication highway between the gut and brain, transmitting signals related to digestion, mood, and inflammation (the “gut feeling” effect). The Gut Microbiome, as well, which consists of the trillions of bacteria in your gut, plays a crucial role in producing neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which affect mood, cognition, and stress levels.

Mood & Behavior – Research suggests that gut health influences anxiety, depression, and even cognitive function.

Digestion & Metabolism – The brain regulates hunger, cravings, and digestion speed based on gut signals.

Stress & Immunity – Chronic stress can disrupt gut bacteria, leading to inflammation and digestive issues. All these important aspects of the symbiotic Gut-Brain effect play a significant role in our health.

Reimagining our stepwise approach with food as a tool for health, it is necessary to look to the very beginnings of life and how we as humans in the modern world begin our relationship with it. I’m referring to infant formula. For millions of children around the world, this is their first form of nutrition. The first year of life sets the trajectory for gut health and other essential functions in the pediatric development of the immune, metabolic, and brain functions.

Infant formula is a manufactured product, usually made from cow’s milk or soy, that is intended to mimic human breast milk for kids up to 12 months. It may be the sole source of nutrition or supplement breastfeeding. FDA regulations require infant formulas to contain 30 specific nutrients, with minimum levels for all and maximum levels for 10 of them. The ingredients vary, but all formulas must have a balance of calories from protein, carbohydrates, and fat that mirrors what's found in human milk.

For decades, infant formula has been a staple in American households, yet its nutritional composition has remained largely unchanged since 1998. Now, under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s directive, the FDA is taking a fresh look at its ingredients through “Operation Stork Speed”.

This initiative underscores a growing recognition that food isn’t just sustenance—it’s medicine.

Regulatory Environment

Secretary Kennedy announced the review of infant formula in March as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda for the U.S. food supply.

The FDA’s review will include increased testing for heavy metals and other contaminants as well as a review of nutrients, the agencies said.

As science advances, so does our understanding of how nutrients shape lifelong health, making this review a pivotal moment in the conversation about food as medicine.

HHS has recently taken further concrete actions under this principle. This past April 22nd, the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Marty Makary, announced in a press conference the agency’s intention to phase out all petroleum-originating additives in food products and eventually pharmaceuticals. Dr. Makary cited that, “For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals.”

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, on April 22, 2025, in Washington, DC. Getty Images / Andrew Harnik.

Although the agency didn’t mention the use of statutory or regulatory tools against food producers, they did announce their intention to revoke authorization for synthetic food colorants and additionally set a national standard for food manufacturers to transition away from petrochemical additives.

The list of additives that HHS is moving to phase out includes Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Green 3, and many others. The use of these food dyes has been associated with many adverse effects, particularly in pediatric populations. The short-term effects range from acute episodic effects such as hives to other hypersensitivity reactions. Studies have demonstrated the neurotoxicity of these petroleum-based additives. UC Berkeley researchers confirmed that artificial food coloring may contribute to long-term neurobehavioral issues, with some children showing increased impulsivity and attention deficits.

People would be surprised to learn how many of our daily consumed foods, especially the foods that our children eat, contain petroleum-based artificial dyes (e.g., Red 40). A wide range of commonly consumed products—candies, sweets, beverages, snacks, cereals, and sauces—are filled with synthetic food dyes added purely for visual appeal. These artificial colorants offer no nutritional benefit; for this reason—along with mounting evidence of their potential harm—they are heavily restricted or outright banned in many countries.

“Potential impacts of synthetic food dyes on activity and attention in children: a review of the human and animal evidence” ( Link )

The landscape on this issue is changing rapidly. We are on the precipice of the solidification of The Wellness Revolution. Food will be a key pillar in the wellness movement going forward.

The future of medicine will be defined by how we respond to the multitude of health crises we are facing. Including the one stressed here, the chronic health epidemic, caused largely by the foods that we consume. The corrupt merger of food and pharma has defined an entire era of sick care. The revamping of HHS and the new Wellness Revolution will be era-defining.

Biopolitiks by Dr. Alejandro Diaz

About Me

I am a Pediatric Allergist / Immunologist and Global Health Expert with extensive international experience, most recently named Chief of Pediatric Medicine at The Wellness Company. I have delivered conferences in over 27 countries around the globe on topics of medicine, migration, biosecurity, and related topics. This includes prestigious venues such as the White House, the US Capitol, the Romanian Parliament, the European Parliament in Brussels, the Mexican Senate of the Republic, the United Nations in Geneva, Japanese Parliament, among others.

My career encompasses diverse roles in healthcare, including private practice, health systems, and advisory positions for medical service companies, governments, and government entities worldwide.