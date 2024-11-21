President-Elect Donald J. Trump shook the globe with his promise to put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. atop his administration's public health agenda. Last week, he fulfilled that promise. The President-Elect named RFK Jr. the nominee to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services. RFK will head a federal department of nearly 80,000 employees, defining the policy for the world’s most influential health agencies, the CDC, FDA, and many others. The common prediction is that he will reform these institutions from top to bottom, using the health regulatory arm of the United States government to effectively reverse the impacts of the chronic health epidemic. However, much remains unknown.

What can the world expect from the new Health Czar?

I felt compelled to ask some of the world’s top voices—experts on policy and medicine—this very question. Here’s what they had to say:

Dr. James Thorp. Obstetrician Gynecologist and maternal-fetal medicine specialist with over 40 years of experience

RFKjr is HHS’s and Pharma’s worst nightmare. He has a PhD and a JD in corporate FRAUD and corruption. He knows corporate corruption and has successfully litigated against it in numerous cases. RFKjr will expose the circle of self gratification and kleptocracy between the corporations and the government agencies. He will appoint the best of the best to direct the CDC and FDA. If Dr Peter McCullough is not appointed to the position of Surgeon General then I suspect RFKjr will appoint him to Direct the CDC. RFK jr will make the governmental agencies and databases transparent. The vast number of Americans that were injured and killed by the medical industrial complex’s greed for power and money will be exposed. For example, Steve Kirsch just reported that there is a 300 plus page document that the CDC has hidden clearly showing that the vaccines cause autism and that Dr Andy Wakefield was right about the MMR shots.

When this explosive exposure happens the public, including global citizens, will be outraged. The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act and the pharmaceutical companies’ legal immunity will be repealed. Direct pharmaceutical company advertising will be banned. There is a reason why the annual per capita healthcare costs for American citizens exceeds $13,000 compared to under $70 for citizens of India. And India achieves much better healthcare report cards than USA and has 4 times the population. The government /pharmaceutical / medical complex are not only injuring and killing people, they are doing so while making huge profits.

Dr. Ryan Cole. Board Certified Clinical and Anatomic Pathologist, International Speaker

I predict there will be more transparency from federal agencies. Likely, many will start to pay more attention to the corruption of “public-private “ partnerships. It is my hope and optimistic view that Americas will look in the mirror and start paying attention to their individual health. True safety profiles of medicines and vaccines will be shown and many will be shocked and feel betrayed. A lot of people will be awakened and probably to the overall benefit of health, though admittedly it won’t all happen overnight. Changing health and wellbeing will take time, but with Kennedy in charge, and an excellent example of practicing what he preaches, a better understanding and approach lays ahead.

General Michael Flynn. Retired US Army lieutenant general, former National Security Advisor

He will eliminate many of the regulations we fall under on day one or within the first 72-96 hours. And I’d like to see him place Fauci under investigation.

Dr. Kelly Victory. Emergency Medicine Specialist and Global Health Consultant

While addressing the epidemic of ill-health and chronic disease plaguing Americans, I think RFK Jr. will ultimately expose the decades of fraud, corruption, and conflicts of interest that have created this scourge. In addition, he will allow physicians to practice according to the 4 Pillars of Medical Ethics, and protect the rights of patience in the process.

Dr. Sabine Hazan. Specialist in gastroenterology, internal medicine, and hepatology. Expert in Microbiome.

Stopping revolving doors between pharma and Fda. Stopping advertising of drugs and stopping influence of products

Dr. Aseem Malhotra. Consultant Cardiologist and International Health Advisor

He’s the leader America needs to end the pandemic of chronic disease Pass a law that means all new drugs are independently tested

This demonstrates a clear consensus on expectations for RFK’s HHS. Experts and movement leaders predict a complete teardown of the system.

I first began paying attention to Kennedy when I read his fantastic book, “The Real Anthony Fauci”, a must-read. This masterpiece is a documentary with precise data and incredibly enriching information. He released this book in November 2021, but it seems as though Kennedy knew the position he would be in today. That same year, Tucker Carlson referred to RFK Jr. as “one of the bravest and most uncompromisingly honest people I’ve ever met. Someday he’ll get credit for it” Well—that time is now.

In July of 2022, I had the pleasure of meeting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over Zoom. We discussed fascinating issues related public health and other sensitive topics. I was deeply impressed by his mental acuity, his ability to recall names, dates, and specific situations, and his skill in describing them in profound detail.

Hearing RFK speak about these issues, I came to believe he knows more about medicine than some doctors. I believe RFK will do an exceptional job as the head of HHS. He is a true leader and will bring a revolution to the American health infrastructure. To be truly effective, he must surround himself with the best—experts on the issues—and, why not say it, especially those who were brave enough to stand up against the status quo during the COVID Operation. Those who fought against the current during one of the most challenging periods in recent human history.

Why do I emphasize these individuals? Because they put everything on the line for the truth. They risked their licenses, time with their families, and, in many instances, even their lives.

Trust is the only currency we have as doctors.

The incoming HHS team seeks to reshape the way the government interacts with health. The vision of MAHA is one never before seen from a policy perspective—a fundamentally new approach for public health in the country. Kennedy’s diagnosis of the systemic problems present in these institutions is fundamentally Biopolitikal. RFK understands that these agencies manipulate biological aspects of population health through corrupt practices, serving broader economic goals. His vision for this department is to wipe it clean of entrenched corruption while simultaneously redefining the relationship between policy and health.

The question is: will politics get in the way of change?

Implementing the MAHA agenda won’t be an easy task for Kennedy. The more than 80,000 employees within these agencies are mostly career bureaucrats who understand the system in its totality and my guess is that most don’t share RFK’s vision for public health.

Rooting out the decades-old flaws in the system will undoubtedly be difficult, but only a man of RFK’s caliber and his brave team of freedom fighters has the ability to take on this task.

Regardless, this is a quantum leap for the ideas of Biopolitiks. Brave experts and truth-seekers will now have the opportunity to participate in a transformative movement to reshape the way public health works—not only for the United States but for the world as a whole.

Medicine is the science of probabilities and the art of managing uncertainty.

FIN

Biopolitiks by Dr. Alejandro Diaz

About Me (Dr. Alejandro Diaz)

I am a Pediatric Allergist / Immunologist and Global Health Expert with extensive international experience. I have delivered conferences in over 27 countries around the globe on topics of medicine, migration, biosecurity, and related topics. This includes prestigious venues such as the White House, the US Capitol, the Romanian Parliament, the European Parliament in Brussels, the Mexican Senate of the Republic, the United Nations in Geneva, Japanese Parliament, among others.

My career encompasses diverse roles in healthcare including private practice, health systems, and advisory positions for medical service companies, governments, and government entities worldwide.