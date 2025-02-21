Health is by far the most relevant issue of the modern day. I have discussed the issues facing our modern medical landscape regarding global health tendencies and public health reform. For example, the effects of the “Wellness Revolution” and how it will shape the future of not only medicine but a myriad of other sectors of society.

We have learned throughout these nearly five years of the post-COVID era that health and politics/governance are undoubtedly intertwined. The COVID Operation proved how unprepared we the people were for a crisis of this magnitude. Not a crisis of public health, but one of information warfare. Institutional capture was shown in full light, and because of it, trust in global health was permanently tainted.

Reform is imperative and there couldn’t be a better time for it. Global health consciousness is more elevated than ever in recent history and global health institutions are ripe for change. The United States is now setting the example. The 2024 US Presidential election was influenced largely due to widespread frustration with the way institutions have been exerting their power, and no institutions are a better representation of powerful overreach than public health agencies.

On Day One of his Presidency, President Trump signed an executive order, withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization, freeing the United States from the overreaching grip of the principal arbiter of medical tyranny. More importantly, setting a precedent for governments around the world to follow.

This movement towards sovereignty will most certainly extend beyond the United States, to other regions that the sick-care industrial complex has battered. Actions such as the above-mentioned will allow for other countries to not fear the repercussions of resisting these supranational organizations. The United States is the standard on issues across the board, particularly in terms of governance and public policy. So much so that it was reported by European media that the ruling Brothers of Italy party in Italy is considering following the United States in withdrawing from the WHO.

President Milei’s Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni

Additionally, on February 5th, President Milei’s government (a close ally of President Trump) in Argentina also announced its intention to withdraw from the WHO. They cited deep differences that they hold with respect to health management with the global health agency.

As I have mentioned repeatedly, the positive impact of the Trump administration regarding public health and the actions and rhetoric of Secretary Kennedy will ripple throughout the world. Influencing governments to make better decisions for their public health landscapes.

In June of last year, I was invited by The Inspired Network and had the pleasure of speaking in Geneva at the SAY NO TO THE W.H.O. Rally at the United Nations Esplanade. I spoke about the dangers of conceding the power of public health policy to organizations with no regard for human autonomy and blatant rejection of the principles of medical freedom. I mentioned the significant policy failures of these organizations particularly during the COVID Pandemic.

In that event we stood up specifically against the WHO Pandemic Treaty, which sought to centralize future pandemic responses, ceding almost complete authority to the WHO. It’s incredible how just 7 months following the event in Geneva, the organization seems to be at its knees. So much so that they have instituted a hiring freeze following President Trump’s intended exit from the organization.

This past January 29th, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing as nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. During this hearing, RFK Jr voiced concerns that we previously had never heard from someone likely to lead such an important health agency. RFK stressed the relevance of the chronic disease epidemic and the contributions of pharma to the exacerbation of the same in the United States. RFK is one of—if not the first cabinet-level official to speak critically of vaccine manufacturers and the lack of safety standards that they are subject to.

Kennedy’s stances represent monumental steps in the right direction. Kennedy mentioned increases in specific chronic ailments such as allergic disease and pediatric neurological conditions such as autism. These positions are now being openly discussed in important public spaces, particularly chambers that are directly involved in the decision-making process.

He mentioned that the issues of insurance coverage and budgetary issues within the health agencies are secondary. Kennedy says that his primary mission is to end the chronic disease epidemic.

In the case of the United States, the key to relieving the weight of Medicaid and similar welfare programs is to reduce the chronic disease burden in the American population. This is true for every country in the world. A healthy population reduces the strain on welfare and government-backed health programs. These positions are fundamentally Biopolitikal.

Secretary Kennedy delivers remarks to HHS staff (Feb. 18, 2025)

The fact that someone who has openly endorsed revolutionary therapeutics and alternative functional treatments will be leading America’s (and arguably the world’s) most important health agencies is monumental progress.

Robert F. Kennedy’s confirmation is indicative of the fact that the health and wellness revolution is occurring not only in the general public but has now spread to political chambers of the highest level, globally.

Biopolitiks is the movement for the moment. A solution to build bridges between the political class and civil society in a society plagued by artificial divisions. A system that stresses accountability through transparent processes and messaging from trusted and open sources. Reestablishing tested messengers by referring to the true experts on health issues. Frontline medical doctors.

Real change comes not only from the political class but from civil society’s willingness to engage in the necessary processes. This includes Doctors, especially when it comes to the issue of medical freedom and Biopolitikal issues.

Over the last couple of weeks, I have had the honor of participating in forums among some of the most important figures in health and politics around the globe.

A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of discussing these issues in the European Parliament in Brussels with thought leaders and lawmakers. They concur that health should be on top of the agenda. There is widespread consensus in political circles in Brussels and throughout Europe that the tragedy of the COVID-19 Operation and COVID-era policies were a pretext to influence other interests of the ruling classes of society and should never again plague the citizens of the world.

This month I was also invited to India and had the immense pleasure of further discussing this health and wellness revolution with public officials, members of civil society, and important activists. We discussed how Biopolitikal initiatives can improve health outcomes and contribute to harmonization in society. On a side note, I was profoundly moved by India’s rich culture, warm hospitality, and rapid development. I am looking forward to witnessing the country’s continued growth.

What I have concluded, especially following my last couple of trips abroad, is that engaging with the political class is necessary to effectuate change. I also feel a renewed optimism due to the fact that a new generation of enlightened individuals is leading the way to cement revolutionary initiatives based on the principles of Biopolitiks across the globe.

