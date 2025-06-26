Biopolitiks by Dr. Alejandro Diaz

Noe Lizarraga
Jun 26

Good day, Annie.

While the ideal state of affairs is that we may enjoy perfect health most of the time, the reality is that it is not possible.

House Bill 2038 provides one way of addressing the fact that the United States is reaching a critical point regarding the shortage of physicians.

As reported by Alejandro Díaz M.D. (the author of this article), it is estimated that by the year 2030 the State of Texas will face a shortage of 20,400 physicians. Think about that.

Furthermore, six years later, in the year 2036, the national shortage will be 86,000 physicians. Think about that.

By the way, according to Google, "There are more than 203,500 non-U.S. international medical graduates currently working in the United States."

So you see, Annie, by now it is likely that perhaps at least one of these international medical graduates has already participated in a medical team treating you; and not messed you up.

House Bill 2038 is an important step in the right direction.

Thank you, Dr. Alejandro Díaz and Rep. Vince Perez for your work and dedication.

Annie
Jun 26

Stay away from the medical community. They only cause problems. Eat better, exercise and get outside in some sunlight everyday. Yep. I don't need a foreigner with a medical degree to mess me up.

