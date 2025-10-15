They are in our blood, our lungs, our brains, and even in the womb.

Microplastics, once dismissed as an environmental nuisance, have quietly infiltrated the human body, crossing biological barriers once thought impenetrable. With every breath, bite, and sip, we ingest thousands of plastic particles (some no larger than a virus), capable of triggering inflammation, disrupting hormones, and altering the gut microbiome. The medical consequences of this biological invasion are just beginning to surface.

These microscopic particles originate from the breakdown of larger plastic products and are now found in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the soil we grow food in, and the food itself.

They are categorized into two types: Primary microplastics, which are intentionally manufactured particles used in personal care products like exfoliating scrubs and toothpaste, as well as in industrial abrasives, paints, coatings, fertilizers, and construction materials. And secondary microplastics that, on the other hand, are formed when larger plastic items degrade over time due to sunlight, friction, and chemical exposure. These come from everyday sources: plastic packaging, synthetic textiles, car tires, marine coatings, city dust, and even the wastewater from our laundry machines.

In the United States, bottled water consumption has surged to over 47 gallons per person per year. While marketed as a cleaner, healthier alternative, bottled water is one of the most significant contributors to microplastic exposure. Studies have found that bottled water, on average, contains 240,000 particles of plastic per liter, many small enough to pass through the intestinal wall and enter the bloodstream.

Once inside the body, microplastics carry toxic chemical additives such as BPA and PFAS, which leach into tissues and interfere with hormone regulation and cellular function. Their small size allows them to cross biological barriers, including the blood-brain barrier, raising serious concerns about long-term neurological effects.

BPA, or bisphenol A, is used to make polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins. It is commonly found in water bottles, food containers, canned food linings, and even thermal paper receipts. BPA mimics estrogen and disrupts hormone signaling. It has been linked to infertility, breast and prostate cancer, obesity, diabetes, and behavioral issues in children.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of over 12,000 synthetic compounds often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment or the human body. These substances are found in nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing, fast-food wrappers, firefighting foam, and contaminated drinking water. Exposure to PFAS has been associated with kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease, immune suppression, high cholesterol, and pregnancy complications.

The presence of microplastics in the human body is not speculative; it’s measurable and deeply concerning. As research continues to uncover the full extent of their impact, it is clear that microplastics represent a public health emergency. Addressing this invisible threat demands a collective commitment to reducing our reliance on plastic at every level of society.

A new wave of studies demonstrated what many feared: that environmental microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) are actively reshaping the human organism. A landmark study out of China found microplastics embedded in endometrial cancer tissues, with significantly higher concentrations in malignant samples than in healthy ones. These particles disrupt key metabolic pathways, suggesting a direct role in tumor development and interference with the immune system.

A 2025 study published in Nature Medicine confirmed the presence of microplastics, mostly polyethylene, in human kidney, liver, and brain tissue. Brain samples showed the highest concentrations, with nanoscale shard-like fragments embedded in blood vessels and immune cells. Levels rose significantly between 2016 and 2024, and were even higher in individuals with dementia. These findings underscore the urgent need to understand how microplastics enter the brain and their potential long-term health consequences.

And the threat doesn’t stop with humans. A study found alarming evidence of microplastic exposure in many animals, raising urgent questions about food safety and the potential for bioaccumulation through the food chain.

These findings confirm what frontline researchers and environmental health advocates have long suspected: microplastics are biologically active, systemically invasive, and harmful to the most vulnerable tissues in the body.

Our World of Plastic

We live in a world where nearly everything we eat comes in bottles or wrapped in plastic. From fruits sealed in polyethylene trays to rice stored in multilayered bags, our daily rituals are steeped in synthetic packaging. Even the water we drink, often marketed as pure and pristine, arrives in plastic bottles that leach micro and nanoplastics with every sip.

We are conditioned to a system that normalizes plastic as the default interface between body and nourishment. And it is here, in the quiet repetition of daily life, that Biopolitiks becomes most visible. The governance of exposure is not enforced through mandates—it is embedded in design, in supply chains, in the architecture of consumption.

Studies have demonstrated that commonly used plastics undergo continuous degradation when exposed to mechanical stress, fragmenting into smaller particles over time. One everyday example occurs in the kitchen, where plastic cutting boards are repeatedly subjected to mechanical forces from knives and other utensils during food preparation. These actions can wear down the surface and release microscopic plastic particles that may become incorporated into food.

Microwaving food in plastic containers, even those labeled “microwave safe”, can release millions of microplastics and billions of nanoplastics into the food itself. A 2023 study from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln found that heating polypropylene and polyethylene containers for just three minutes released up to 4.2 million microplastic particles and 2.1 billion nanoplastics per square centimeter of plastic surface. These particles are small enough to pass through the intestinal wall and enter the bloodstream, carrying toxic additives like BPA and PFAS directly into human tissues. The study used advanced detection methods, including Raman spectroscopy and nanoparticle tracking analysis, to confirm the findings.

The microwave oven was invented in 1945 by Percy Spencer, a radar engineer at Raytheon. By 1986, it had entered roughly one in four American households, marking a cultural shift toward speed, convenience, and plastic-based packaging. As microwaves became a kitchen staple, so did the routine heating of plastics, many of which leach micro and nanoplastics into food under high temperatures. The parallel rise in chronic conditions, endocrine disruption, metabolic disorders, and certain cancers demands a critical review.

This research underscores a critical point: heat degrades plastic polymers, shedding microscopic fragments that embed themselves in our meals. What we call “convenience” is, in fact, a daily ritual of exposure quietly normalized by packaging design and regulatory silence.

What began as a technological marvel may have quietly reshaped our internal systems, one microwaved meal at a time.

We do not choose to ingest plastic. We are made to. The supermarket offers no alternative. And so, the body becomes a passive recipient of industrial residue, absorbing particles that disrupt hormones, inflame tissues, and accumulate in organs.

Microplastics have been found from Mount Everest to the Mariana Trench, and now, they are in us. These particles travel through our blood, settle in our organs, and carry toxic components like BPA and PFAS into the most vulnerable areas of our biology. It is increasingly becoming a present and deeply personal health threat.

But awareness alone isn’t enough; we need to make this issue a key part of public health policy.

This isn’t paranoia; it is evidence-based awareness. It’s the same logic we are beginning to apply to medicine, to food safety, to public health, and it’s time we applied it to plastic.

“The human body isn't designed to absorb, metabolize, or eliminate microplastics because it was never meant to encounter them.”

This is where Biopolitiks enters the conversation. The mission is to bring the world’s decision-makers face-to-face with issues that so profoundly affect public health and collaborate in the design and implementation of innovative policy initiatives and actionable solutions.

Biopolitiks works to reshape public health policies so that health becomes central in every sector. In the case of microplastics, it implicates creating awareness so that these issues become real political considerations that eventually reshape food manufacturing standards, industrial standards, etc. The aim is to help decision-makers understand the stakes and consequences behind each decision, stemming from the fundamental principle that without health, there is nothing.

Microplastics expose the fault lines of our public health systems. Who gets clean water? Who breathes filtered air? Who eats food wrapped in plastic, and who pays the price in cancer, infertility, or cognitive decline? Once again, these are not just medical questions; they are and should be political considerations.

Microplastics are invading ecosystems, but they are also colonizing our biology, rewriting the terms of health, and reshaping the politics of survival.

Biopolitiks by Dr. Alejandro Diaz

