Biopolitiks by Dr. Alejandro Diaz

Marjory Morningstar
Oct 15

Wonderful article that brings much needed attention to a subject of great importance, Microplastics and their impact on our health. Thank you!

Jack
Oct 17Edited

I cannot understand why glass bottles were abandoned.

Sure... they are heavier and they break.

But they can be recycled indefinitely and have no health risks.

With the current technologies, you can have robots washing the glass containers, and throwing them in a furnace, and have the glass recycled for all eternity.

I would move to glass from plastic ANY day, when it comes to liquid containers.

And to recycled and unwhitened paper-bags for wrapping stuff too, assuming there are no pollutants in the paper, like there are in the baking paper...

