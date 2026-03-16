Biopolitiks by Dr. Alejandro Diaz

Biopolitiks by Dr. Alejandro Diaz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Lahore's avatar
Henry Lahore
Mar 16

Vitamin D prevents and treats TB, and boosts the TB drugs effectiveness by 13X

https://vitamindwiki.com/pages/tuberculosis-the-worlds-most-deadly-infectious-disease-is-iincreasing-vitamin-d-fights-tb/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Alejandro Diaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture