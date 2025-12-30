Biopolitiks by Dr. Alejandro Diaz

Neural Foundry
Dec 30

The ACIP decision really does mark somthing beyond just policy adjustment. I sat through a pediatric visit last year where the hep B discussion felt less like shared decision and more like a checkbox, so seeing this shift toward actual parental agency feels overdue. The tension between evidence-based protocol and individual context has always been there, but this openss up space for clinicians to engage parents as partners rather than recipients of mandates.

Greg Hill
Dec 30

This is a good, albeit small step in the right direction, but we still have a very long way to go. I believe that all vaccines should have their FDA approval revoked until they have been scientifically proven to be "safe and effective" through long term randomized control studies including completely unvaxxed as the control group. Of course not a single vaccine will meet that criterion. Meanwhile the CDC's vaccine recommendations for children should be ditched entirely.

The next thing on our to-do list should be an equivalent re-evaluation of the conventional poison, slash and burn treatments for cancer, using people who receive only major changes in diet and lifestyle as the control group. Surgery and chemo "treatments" for DCIS (which killed my mother with metathesis to her liver) should be outlawed entirely, as it is nothing more than murder for profit.

