Preface

About a month ago alongside distinguished doctors, politicians, and activists from around the globe, I attended the International Crisis Summit-6 in Tokyo. Where we were invited by Japanese activists and legislators to spread awareness regarding the inclusion of the new Replicon vaccine in the government's routine vaccination programs. As an immunologist, I spoke about the medical considerations surrounding these new policies, and the importance of Biopolitiks in health governance.

VacciNATION

The COVID Operation was a profound attack on public health. Government institutions actively collaborated with corporate powers to push a product they knew was harmful while promoting it to be safe and effective.

Global governing bodies, in conjunction with mass media, first dedicated themselves to instilling panic. A coordinated effort to: exaggerate statistics, falsify data, and purposefully misinform the public about the risks associated with SARS-COV2. Psychologically manipulating the public into a perpetual state of turmoil. And in the height of the chaos, magically appeared the “solution”.

But of course, we know the truth. Everything prior was just theatre. The campaign of pandemic fear was just a pretext to promote the vaccine.

In September of this year, Japan’s Health Ministry approved a new updated self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for protection against the JN.1 strain for the 2024/2025 national immunization program.

In response to this, Japanese legislator and member of the House of Councilors, Ryunehi Kawada, alongside two Japanese professors, Professor Murakami and Dr. Kojima, held an emergency press conference to address concerns about the inclusion of the products in the immunization programs. They highlighted the affected populations from the already administered mRNA vaccines. Mentioning the vaccine’s inefficacy and the elevated mortality rates within vaccinated populations.

Local scientists and doctors expressed their profound concerns with the rollout of these vaccines. They mention how they have witnessed firsthand the increased mortality rates and injuries as a cause of the vaccines.

Top experts from around the globe participated in this event. Doctors such as Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Mark Trozzi, and Dr. William Makis, Dr. Harvey Risch, among many others. The common conclusion from the roundtables and lengthy discussions that took place in Tokyo was that the rollout of these vaccines is not only unnecessary, it’s potentially harmful.

Dr. Harvey Risch (far left); Dr. Seiji Kojima (left); Dr. Robert Malone (middle); Dr. Chris Flowers (right)'; Dr. Ryan Cole (far right) [ X post ]

Professor Murakami explained in his interventions that there was not sufficient or adequate safety testing in regards to the self-amplifying mRNA vaccinations. Dr. William Makis, Canadian radiologist-oncologist, for example, spoke about what he believes to be cancerous risks associated with these proposed injections in what he calls a possible “absolute disaster”. Doctors shared real examples and palpable data regarding the damage that the existing mRNA products are having on human health, therefore subjecting the world to yet another product of this kind doesn't seem prudent.

I had the opportunity to speak about these topics at the Japanese Parliament. In front of scientists, legislators from multiple countries, and global activists I voiced my concerns regarding the inclusion of the products in the national immunization program. I mentioned that as an immunologist, I must be candid in stating that I cannot call these products vaccines. They do not meet the traditional definition. We have seen a tremendous spike in autoimmune disease, and neurological disorders since the mass inoculation began, it is now something that cannot be ignored.

I spoke about my experience as a clinician, treating patients who have experienced vaccine-adverse events; and how the consequences of these products, have exposed the significant vulnerabilities in our healthcare systems globally. Unfortunately, this supposed intervention has resulted in being deadlier than the disease itself.

This sentiment has seeped into the social fabric of Japan. It has become a nationwide controversy. So much so that 30,000 people held a rally at which I had the honor of speaking.

Medical freedom rally in Tokyo SEPT 27 ( Dr. Mark Trozzi on X )

Not only this but since the October 1st rollout of the injections, “extreme anxiety” has sparked among the Japanese public, according to an article from The Japan Times. Even provider associations prior to the rollout, like in August for example, the Japan Nursing Ethics Association, a group of nursing ethics researchers, released a damning statement questioning the safety of the newly proposed vaccines.

Me (left) ; Dr. Robert Malone (right)

Following the summit in Tokyo, Dr. Robert Malone traveled to the Rescue the Republic rally in Washington DC. In his speech, he mentions that the Japanese people are being utilized as the “guinea pigs for the world”.

While in some countries COVID-19 and the vaccines are a thing of the past other countries are still pushing this narrative. My professional opinion is that it’s time to move on. We understand how to treat this virus effectively, we understand the necessary remedies, but more than anything we’ve had enough of the divisive policies of the pandemic era.

Distrust in systems is rampant. How can we repair the relationship between society and the political class? We must come to an understanding. A compromise in favor of human health. I’ve mentioned it before, health supersedes all personal politics. For this reason, health will be key to shifting the political thermometer, away from division, towards a united vision of prosperity.

My mission over the last couple of years has been to take this message to the highest spheres of global decision-making. By the grace of God, I have been able to speak at the most important political chambers in the world, sharing the new vision of Biopolitiks. Places like the European Parliament in Brussels, the United States Capitol, the White House, the United Nations in Geneva, the Mexican Senate etc.

To make this vision a reality, I believe that it is fundamental that we speak to those influencing the levers of government at the highest levels in the world. To convince them to embrace the ideals of the biopolitikal perspective.

One of the participants at ICS-6 in Tokyo was Member of the European Parliament, Christine Anderson. MEP Anderson is a brave freedom fighter and leading voice for biopolitikal policy in Europe.

Me (left); MEP Christine Anderson (right)

Since the beginning of the COVID Op, she has acted in defense of medical freedom. She uses a brilliant term to describe the deeper meaning behind the policies of the pandemic: ‘test balloon’. Pandemic-era policy represented just that, a prelude to something far bigger. A permanent control apparatus.

What’s happening in Japan is a prime example of the next step in ensuring this control apparatus.

In my first substack post, I mentioned how I believe the COVID Operation, as I like to call it, was the greatest example of negative biopolitikal policy implementation in recent human history. Human biological factors were manipulated in an effort to serve deeper political and economic goals. This project continues in some parts of the globe, and unfortunately, Japan is not the exception.

I truly believe we are at an inflection point in history. Never before have we had people in the mainstream speaking about health policy the way that it is being spoken about today. People in the most important spheres are referring to the importance of health policy and shifting the focus to improving health outcomes to replace the sick-care paradigm that is in place.

Japan is a beacon of order in a time of global disorder. Japan’s history of perseverance and adaptation offers a strong foundation for building a new era of resilience. The lessons learned from the pandemic should guide our collective decision-making, in a full commitment to the well-being of the general public. As I mentioned in my parliament speech: “Together we can emerge from this crisis, stronger, more united, and more dedicated to truth and health […] Embracing a new biopolitikal reality.”

FIN

About me (Dr. Alejandro Diaz):

I am a Pediatric Allergist / Immunologist and Global Health Expert with extensive international experience. I have delivered conferences in over 27 countries around the globe on topics of medicine, migration, biosecurity, and related topics. This includes prestigious venues such as the White House, the US Capitol, the Romanian Parliament, the European Parliament in Brussels, the Mexican Senate of the Republic, the United Nations in Geneva, Japanese Parliament, among others.

My career encompasses diverse roles in healthcare including private practice, health systems, and advisory positions for medical service companies, governments, and government entities worldwide.

