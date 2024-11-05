🏥 CDC reports an unusual increase in Mycoplasma Pneumoniae cases, leading to respiratory illness. Read Here.

The CDC reported an increase in Mycoplasma Pneumoniae cases in North Texas, near the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This bacteria is said to cause mild respiratory illness. Cook Children’s Medical Center doctors mentioned seeing “the highest number of cases in the last five years right now.”

Doctor’s Note: ℞ - “We don’t really know, but we have some theories,” Dr. Jason Terk, a pediatrician from Cook Children’s Medical Center, explained. “There’s a hypothesis that because of the lockdown, we have immunity debt. There’s been a lack of exposure to infectious diseases, and because of that, we’re seeing higher frequencies of them when they hit the community.”

This concept aligns with what I've been emphasizing in recent conferences: pandemic policies have had lasting, unintended consequences on our immune systems. The global surge in infectious, autoimmune, and allergic diseases appears to support the Hygiene Hypothesis. This hypothesis suggests that reduced exposure to pathogens—due to measures like lockdowns, sanitization, and reduced social interaction—has hindered the development of a robust immune response. By limiting exposure to everyday microbes, the immune system becomes less practiced and potentially more prone to overreaction, contributing to higher rates of immune-related diseases in the aftermath.

Pulse Check

The latest in Healthcare and Public Health