Vital Signs: October 22nd, 2024
💉 54-year-old Man ‘Left to Rot’ after Vax Injury. Read Here.
Larry Lowe, a 54-year-old from Northern Ireland, took a heartbreaking turn after taking the COVID-19 Booster Shot in December of 2021. Once a fit and healthy man, he now endures pain from vaccine-induced trigeminal neuropathy. Mr. Lowe now lives with permanent excruciating pain, which London pain specialists attribute to the vaccine.
Doctor’s Note: ℞ - Mr. Lowe within days after the COVID-19 Booster developed numbness in the right side of his face and started experiencing pain.
"I had lost all the feeling in my face, teeth, nose, tongue, eye, that whole side of my head," he said. One thing is for sure, I’ve seen a countless number of patients increasingly developing different neurological, skin, & autoimmune problems, and the common denominator with all of them is the COVID shots.
🇸🇰 Slovakian Government considers banning mRNA vaccines. Read Here.
A Slovak government representative in charge of an effort to investigate pandemic management wrote in a report his recommendation for banning mRNA vaccines, causing the Slovak health minister to resign in response to this. Peter Kotlar, the government representative, mentioned the following: “The most serious consequence of the whole fabricated operation called the COVID-19 pandemic is the threat to human health and the confirmation of the world population’s subconscious obedience and naivety.”
Doctor’s Note: ℞ - Mr. Kotlar hit the nail on the head. He uses a term that I refer to in my conferences quite often: “operation”. I believe this is a step in the right direction. Although countries like Slovakia, correctly are choosing to put the pandemic in the past, unfortunately, some countries are choosing to go in the opposite direction…
The last week of September, I alongside a group of top doctors went to Japan to speak at the Japanese Parliament and a huge rally of over 35,000 people in response to the recent announcement from the Japanese Health Ministry. On October 1st, 2024 Japan rolled out the first Self-Amplifying mRNA “Replicon” vaccine. This vaccine is said to be updated to “protect against the JN1 lineage of omicron subvariants for adults 18 years of age and older”, the vaccine distributor mentions.
🇺🇸 FDA halts Novavax’s trials on COVID-Flu combination vaccine over safety concerns. Read Here.
Following a report of nerve damage to a trial participant, the FDA ordered Novavax to halt its trials on the COVID-Flu combination vaccine. The mid-stage study participant, Novavax says, reported symptoms of motor neuropathy and damage to nerve cells that control muscles.
Doctor’s Note: ℞ - In 2020 I publicly said that I wouldn’t be surprised if they came out with a combined COVID-Flu vaccine. As an immunologist, I don’t think this is a good idea. Like I’ve mentioned previously, I believe its time we put these issues in the past. We as clinicians know how to treat this disease effectively. These new remedies are unnecessary; unfortunately they are doing more harm than good.
💊 ExpoFAC Pharma Summit in Guadalajara, Mexico. Read Here.
ExpoFAC Pharma Summit took place this past week on October 15th and 16th in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Pharmaceutical experts from around Latin America discussed the challenges the industry is facing, and the trends that will take it into the future.
Doctor’s Note: ℞ - I had the pleasure of speaking at this summit on the topic of ‘Allergic Disease and its Impact on Health’ sharing with industry insiders about the increasing incidence of allergic disease and the consequences for the pharmaceutical industry. I touched on the fact that the market for antihistamines is expected to more than double in size by 2033.
As an allergist-immunologist, I spoke about the reasons behind this increase. I touched on the hygiene hypothesis, the theory that describes how when hygiene quality increases, infectious diseases decrease, but autoimmune and allergic disease tends to increase, among other multifactorial issues like pollution, etc.
🩺 The popularization of GLP-1s and its use for weight loss Read Here.
GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Ozempic and Saxenda are becoming increasingly popular for weight loss. These drugs are being prescribed not only to treat individuals with Type 2 Diabetes but also as a remedy for obesity, overweight and associated health conditions.
Doctor’s Note: ℞ - GLP-1’s are now trending in the medical field, so much so that they are being used as cosmetic alternatives for weight loss by plastic surgeons. As of 2024, the number of people using GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, [which by the way are the same drugs (Semaglutide) just different doses], and Mounjaro, is steadily increasing due to their effectiveness in treating both diabetes and obesity. Actually, the reports show that patients can lose up to 16% of their weight. In the U.S., current estimates suggest that around 10–12% of people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) are using GLP-1 medications which is 4.4 million patients. By 2030, the number of users is projected to reach 30 million, or roughly 9% of the U.S. population. Of these, about 15 million are expected to be using them as obesity treatment alone. There are some important side effects worth noting related to these treatments. among them include nausea, vomiting, possible pancreatitis, and even gastroparesis.
