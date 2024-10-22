🇸🇰 Slovakian Government considers banning mRNA vaccines. Read Here.

A Slovak government representative in charge of an effort to investigate pandemic management wrote in a report his recommendation for banning mRNA vaccines, causing the Slovak health minister to resign in response to this. Peter Kotlar, the government representative, mentioned the following: “The most serious consequence of the whole fabricated operation called the COVID-19 pandemic is the threat to human health and the confirmation of the world population’s subconscious obedience and naivety.”

Doctor’s Note: ℞ - Mr. Kotlar hit the nail on the head. He uses a term that I refer to in my conferences quite often: “operation”. I believe this is a step in the right direction. Although countries like Slovakia, correctly are choosing to put the pandemic in the past, unfortunately, some countries are choosing to go in the opposite direction…

The last week of September, I alongside a group of top doctors went to Japan to speak at the Japanese Parliament and a huge rally of over 35,000 people in response to the recent announcement from the Japanese Health Ministry. On October 1st, 2024 Japan rolled out the first Self-Amplifying mRNA “Replicon” vaccine. This vaccine is said to be updated to “protect against the JN1 lineage of omicron subvariants for adults 18 years of age and older”, the vaccine distributor mentions.