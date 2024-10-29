Doctor’s Note: ℞ - One of the significant E. coli outbreaks in the U.S. was in August 2022, linked to the fast food industry as well. This outbreak affected over 100 people across several states, and contaminated romaine lettuce was used in sandwiches as a possible source. Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a diverse group of bacteria, most strains of which are harmless and reside in the intestines of healthy humans and animals. However, certain strains, like E. coli O157, are pathogenic and can cause serious infections. E. coli can be highly infectious, requiring as few as 10-100 bacteria to cause illness. This low infectious dose means that even minor contamination in food, water, or surfaces can lead to an outbreak. Young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems are especially susceptible to severe E. coli infections. Proper food handling, cooking meats thoroughly, handwashing, avoiding cross-contamination, and using treated water are critical to preventing E. coli transmission.

The CDC has linked 75 cases of new E.Coli outbreak across 13 US states to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers. 22 hospitalizations have been reported and at least 1 related death as of October 26th.

💊 Walgreens plans to close 1200 stores across the U.S. Read Here.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walgreens’s parent company, announced its plan to close 1200 stores across the United States. The company says it is planning on closing 500 stores within the fiscal year in an attempt to shift operations to suit consumer needs.

Doctor’s Note: ℞ - The medical dynamics are shifting rapidly, it seems that the medical industry has inevitably changed toward a more personalized approach. Drugstores that once snapped up prime retail space in towns and cities across the country are in retreat. Persistent theft, rising costs, and consumers who have strayed to online retailers or competitors with better prices. If you don’t have insurance or have high deductible plans, you know that even the most basic medications can cost a fortune. Many people are spending insane amounts of money each month just to stay healthy.

The new modality of prescription medication delivery systems is over the Internet and direct-to-home delivery models are starting to be preferred by patients. Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs Company, for example, has set out to disrupt the pharmaceutical market. Integrating the entirety of the pharma supply chain within the company’s services.