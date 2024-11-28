Vaccines have not been this relevant since the beginning of the vaccine era in the late 19th century. Top doctors and scientific minds are discussing this topic extensively. Even now, those atop the world’s most important health institutions are introducing critical reviews on vaccines into the public discourse.

The question is why?

In recent years, specifically in the beginning stage of the toxic injectable product (COVID vaccine) rollout, this topic has regained relevance.

The truth is that during this period everything changed. Distrust in the official narratives went from fringe discussions to legitimate scientific discourse. Esteemed and qualified scientists began questioning the recommendations from public health agencies in regard to pandemic policy. Not because of some fringe ideal, but because the official discourse lacked coherence at the most basic logical levels.

The skepticism extended from pandemic policy to other aspects of the questionable practices within public health. I call this an awakening—one that we have not yet fully fathomed. The collective health consciousness shifted permanently. There has been a popularization of this rhetoric, which is people and scientists alike waking up to the realities of the corrupt and broken public health systems, worldwide.

This distrust at the scientific level will have transformative and irreversible effects on the way public health is viewed globally. The health consciousness is now elevated.

The topic most impacted by this scientific awakening has undoubtedly been vaccines. The public perspective has changed like nothing else. What is the reason behind this?

I can give two main arguments as to why.

The first is the obvious mistrust that exists in the system. Increasingly people are rejecting the official discourse on public health recommendations. Primarily because of the way it has been presented. Not in a way that allowed people a choice, but in a way that essentially forced them to accept the narratives without the ability to question them. However, modern mediums of information through social media impeded these efforts of mass formation. Even those who fell for the trap during the chaos are beginning to wake up to the reality, including some doctors.

The second argument is medical reasoning. The products were marketed to be safe and effective, when in fact they are just the opposite. Initially, the official narrative, said that infection would stop with vaccinated individuals, which turned out to be false. It is at this point that people begin to question the legitimacy of the official narrative. Then it became clear that not only can you get COVID as a vaccinated individual, but some research suggested that you were more likely to contract it. Not to mention all the evidence that has been suppressed regarding the increases in autoimmune diseases, cancers, and chronic degenerative diseases that are being recorded worldwide.

The actual rollout of these products was arguably the worst part. In less than a year, the vaccine went from development to receiving emergency use authorization, and as of November 2024, over 13 billion doses of COVID vaccines have been administered. These toxic injectable products were not tested in the long-term or in double-blind placebo-controlled trials, yet they were mandated basically for everyone, without discrimination. A virus that had an all-cause mortality rate of less than 0.1% in certain age groups, should not have received the response that it did. A classic example of mass formation.

What was the point?

Those advising policy on this issue should have understood the fact the answer to this “crisis” was simple. Implement measures of prevention for high-risk populations, which were elderly people and those with chronic diseases. Those with lower risk, which represents the majority of the global population should not have had to be subject to these extreme measures of total lockdown. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is set to be the next Director of the NIH (a fantastic pick by President Trump by the way). He mentioned repeatedly that the best way for us to end the problem was through herd immunity. It has been demonstrated that natural immunity is the best protector against this virus…

as was admitted by Dr. Fauci in an interview in 2004, in which he said the following: “The best vaccination is to get infected yourself.” referring to the flu.

All of these factors led to mass skepticism, including in me. None of this made any sense to me as an immunologist. I am not alone in this by the way. Many brave freedom fighters and truth-seeking doctors have joined this line of thinking throughout the COVID Operation. Just to name a few: The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), International Covid/Crisis Summit (ICS), and the Inspired Network composed of many intelligent, brave doctors and activists who have been fighting against these practices. There have been countless international summits with these organizations in which they bring the most brilliant minds to discuss these topics in detail.

Awakened doctors have started questioning the safety and effectiveness of these products.

As a clinical immunologist, I will challenge anyone to debate why it is recommended to keep immunizing with these products for children from 6 months of age and older. I just don’t understand. (Well…I probably do.)

What’s most interesting is that the discourse has now expanded to include other vaccines. Citing the fact that most are not adequately safety tested. One of the main promoters of these ideas is RFK Jr, the top mainstream voice speaking about these very real issues. Mentioning in a town hall during his presidential campaign the fact that none of the nearly 72 vaccines in the recommended schedule have been subject to placebo-controlled trials prelicensing.

Currently, a person born in the last ten years when they turn twenty-one will have taken nearly 60 doses of different vaccines. Back in the 70’s, there were only 10 vaccines in the recommended schedule. It’s not like all of a sudden a ton of “new” diseases just appeared out of nowhere. Communicable diseases have been around for a long time. The question is, why are we vaccinating at such a large scale? No one is willing to admit that they are wrong.

These movements have brought to light truly pressing issues. For the first time in a long time, people are beginning to question the status quo on medical issues. The obedience to authority is falling apart, even those who intend to occupy positions of power are considering this change in public opinion.

This is gaining massive traction around the globe—so much so that the next head of one of the world’s most important health institutions shares these views.

As I have repeatedly mentioned in my Substacks, this is a turning point in history. Public health is set to change massively over the next couple of years. Following President Donald J. Trump's election and his subsequent nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the top health position in his government, this discussion is officially reaching the highest levels of influence in global public policy.

The operation was not about intelligence—it was about obedience. The COVID Operation served more as a political weapon than a public health measure.

This is all a clear example of Biopolitiks. Public opinion has changed so radically, that those in charge of policymaking must begin to consider these alternative viewpoints. It’s going to take members of government to be bold enough to admit that they are wrong. Many doctors and scientists are working to get their message out to the public, and the free flow of information is essential for open dialogue. Perhaps it's time we begin having these difficult conversations.

Happy Thanksgiving to all my readers!

FIN

Biopolitiks by Dr. Alejandro Diaz

About Me (Dr. Alejandro Diaz)

I am a Pediatric Allergist / Immunologist and Global Health Expert with extensive international experience. I have delivered conferences in over 27 countries around the globe on topics of medicine, migration, biosecurity, and related topics. This includes prestigious venues such as the White House, the US Capitol, the Romanian Parliament, the European Parliament in Brussels, the Mexican Senate of the Republic, the United Nations in Geneva, Japanese Parliament, among others.

My career encompasses diverse roles in healthcare including private practice, health systems, and advisory positions for medical service companies, governments, and government entities worldwide.